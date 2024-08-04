Piper Sandler Boosts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $151.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVNA. TD Cowen raised their price target on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA opened at $137.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average is $92.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $154.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, analysts predict that Carvana will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In related news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,406.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $7,043,443.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,150,427.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,406.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,537,096 shares of company stock valued at $307,151,139 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

