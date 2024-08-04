Piper Sandler Boosts SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $18.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SITE Centers

SITE Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SITC opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.64. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SITE Centers’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, August 19th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 19th.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 91.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

Insider Activity at SITE Centers

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 242,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $3,568,248.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,071,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,539,220.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,578,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,354 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SITE Centers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 65.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 77,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SITE Centers by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 488,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 57,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,089,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.