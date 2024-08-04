Piper Sandler Cuts Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $200.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PEN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.60.

NYSE PEN opened at $175.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $302.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $30,598.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,889.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $30,598.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,889.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $3,037,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,853,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,428,404 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,557 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,503,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 265,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after acquiring an additional 42,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

