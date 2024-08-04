Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

NYSE:BY opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $154.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

In other news, insider John Barkidjija sold 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $43,538.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,018.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 38,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,053 over the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,449,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,579,000 after buying an additional 79,051 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,325,000 after buying an additional 68,552 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 67,614 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

