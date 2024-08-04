Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 109.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on PAA

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.