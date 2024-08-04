Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 45,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 91,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

