Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) Trading 35.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Popcat (SOL) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Popcat (SOL) has a market cap of $490.89 million and approximately $72.11 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Popcat (SOL) Token Profile

Popcat (SOL)’s launch date was December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. The official website for Popcat (SOL) is www.popcatsolana.xyz. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana.

Buying and Selling Popcat (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.48271809 USD and is down -12.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $54,095,921.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

