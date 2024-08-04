Post (NYSE:POST) Announces Earnings Results

Post (NYSE:POSTGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.46%. Post’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE POST traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.71. The stock had a trading volume of 938,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.91. Post has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $114.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Post

In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,456.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $158,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,225.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $424,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,456.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,320 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Earnings History for Post (NYSE:POST)

