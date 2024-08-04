PotCoin (POT) Trading Down 34.3% This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $32.12 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00103256 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009766 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000165 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

