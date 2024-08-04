PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.46. 1,250,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average of $134.81.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PPG Industries

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.