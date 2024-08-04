Presearch Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Presearch has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $66,699.99 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Presearch token can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Presearch Profile

Presearch’s genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Presearch is news.presearch.io. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is a cryptocurrency powering a decentralized search platform, offering a private and transparent alternative to traditional search engines. Founded in 2017, PRE tokens, based on Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, empower users to control their search experience, ensuring privacy. Users can access high-quality search services, earn rewards, and it was created by a team including Colin Pape, Co-Founder and Head of Community; Thomas LeClair, Co-Founder; and Timothy Enneking, Chief Executive Officer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

