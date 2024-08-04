Primoris Services (PRIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Primoris Services has set its FY24 guidance at $3.05-3.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.050-3.250 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Primoris Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Primoris Services Stock Down 5.8 %
NASDAQ PRIM opened at $50.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.08. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65.
Insider Buying and Selling
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Primoris Services
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.