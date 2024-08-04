PROS (NYSE:PRO) PT Lowered to $36.00 at KeyCorp

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.17.

PROS stock opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. PROS has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,102.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in PROS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PROS by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PROS by 9.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in PROS by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in PROS by 10.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

