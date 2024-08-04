Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 71,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 67,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Prosper Gold Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

Prosper Gold Company Profile

Prosper Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario.

