Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $117-125 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.62 million. Proto Labs also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.290-0.370 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.25.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.
