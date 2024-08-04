PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Trading Up 1%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.71 and last traded at $15.30. 8,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 6,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.

