pufETH (PUFETH) Price Reaches $2,578.62

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One pufETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,578.62 or 0.04596860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, pufETH has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. pufETH has a total market cap of $383.82 million and $16.19 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get pufETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000132 BTC.

pufETH Profile

pufETH launched on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 493,259 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 493,246.5010394. The last known price of pufETH is 2,908.6979708 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $7,530,942.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pufETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pufETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.