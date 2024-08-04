Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.86

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.86 and traded as low as $45.88. Puma shares last traded at $45.88, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Puma Stock Down 8.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.85.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

