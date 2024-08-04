Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Issued By Desjardins

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Cascades in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Cascades’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

CAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.33.

TSE:CAS opened at C$9.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$958.76 million, a PE ratio of -45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.50. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$8.83 and a 1-year high of C$15.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Cascades’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 13,321 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$130,545.80. In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 34,631 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.36, for a total transaction of C$324,146.16. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 13,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$130,545.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,300 shares of company stock worth $2,134,240. Company insiders own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

