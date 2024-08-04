Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Issued By Sidoti Csr

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amerigo Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Amerigo Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Amerigo Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 million.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS:ARREF opened at $1.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $182.56 million, a P/E ratio of -109.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.01%. This is an increase from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is currently -1,198.80%.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

