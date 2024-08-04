Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Issued By National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CP. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $78.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.