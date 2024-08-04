Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Meta Platforms, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) – Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now forecasts that the social networking company will earn $5.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.03. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $20.50 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.26 EPS.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on META. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $488.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $274.38 and a 12 month high of $542.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $494.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.09. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.33, for a total transaction of $268,606.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,819,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.33, for a total transaction of $268,606.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,819,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at $35,190,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 310,685 shares of company stock valued at $154,398,206. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.