Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Issued By William Blair

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Western Union in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Western Union’s FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Western Union alerts:

WU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE WU opened at $11.52 on Friday. Western Union has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Western Union had a return on equity of 123.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Western Union by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Western Union by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 56,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 59.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.62%.

About Western Union

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.