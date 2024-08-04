Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cameco Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cameco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

CCO has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.67.

Cameco Stock Performance

TSE:CCO opened at C$52.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$44.01 and a 1-year high of C$76.66.

Insider Transactions at Cameco

In other news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.89, for a total transaction of C$3,544,500.00. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.89, for a total value of C$3,544,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 28,125 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.27, for a total value of C$2,004,468.75. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,001 shares of company stock valued at $14,642,885. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

