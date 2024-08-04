Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JetBlue Airways in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

JBLU has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.93. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,450,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,786 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,475,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,366,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 975,736 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,059,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,681,000 after acquiring an additional 354,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

