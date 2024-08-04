Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Decreased by Raymond James

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Cameco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Cameco alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Cameco Stock Performance

CCJ opened at $38.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 3.22. Cameco has a 52-week low of $32.89 and a 52-week high of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 97.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,634,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,540,000 after buying an additional 381,176 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cameco by 17.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,669,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,110,000 after purchasing an additional 252,747 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.