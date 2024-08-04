Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Boosted by William Blair

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Parsons in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Parsons’ current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Parsons’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.41. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. Parsons has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $91.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 0.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Parsons by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Parsons by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 927,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 77,010 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

