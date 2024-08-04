Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.96 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $63.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,504. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

