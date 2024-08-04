Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Akita Drilling in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Akita Drilling’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.00 million.
AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKITA) is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The Company is involved in other forms of drilling, including potash mining and the development of storage caverns. The Company owns and operates approximately 31 drilling rigs in Canada.
