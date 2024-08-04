QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Trading Down 10.7% Over Last Week

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $128,187.00 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.01634731 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $133,224.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

