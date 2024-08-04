Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,749 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 398.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Qorvo from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,364,647.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,016,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.93. 2,386,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,124. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.95. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

