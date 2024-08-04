Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at TD Cowen

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QRVO. Mizuho reduced their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.00.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $107.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.79. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 398.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 9,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

