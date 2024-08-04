Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $115.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on QRVO. StockNews.com raised shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.00.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $107.93 on Wednesday. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $130.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -147.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.79.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $472,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,544,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Qorvo by 398.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 81.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Qorvo by 9,333.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

