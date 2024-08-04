QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.60.

NASDAQ QDEL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,219. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.05. QuidelOrtho has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $84.79.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.51 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 65.60%. QuidelOrtho’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 164,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $6,448,339.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,128,748 shares in the company, valued at $357,025,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,895,740 shares of company stock worth $67,672,787. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

