R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Cut to Hold at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RCM. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of R1 RCM from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.30 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.02.

Shares of RCM opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -175.63 and a beta of 0.85. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.32.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.88 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,603 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 429.5% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,921 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 487,703 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 57,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

