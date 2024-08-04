Radio Caca (RACA) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $48.59 million and $4.59 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,971,221,779 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

