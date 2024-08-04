Radio Caca Trading Down 24.2% Over Last 7 Days (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $47.13 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001462 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001997 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,971,221,779 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.