Rambler Metals and Mining (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.00. Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

Rambler Metals and Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

About Rambler Metals and Mining

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. It also explores for silver and cobalt properties. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

