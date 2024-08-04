Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

RPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Rapid7 to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.98. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

