Raydium (RAY) Market Cap Hits $409.31 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. Raydium has a market cap of $409.31 million and $35.52 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 37% against the US dollar. One Raydium token can now be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00002834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Raydium Token Profile
Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,235 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,574,174 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.
