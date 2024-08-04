Raymond James Trims Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price to $40.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 138.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304 in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,049,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,001,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 929,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,966,000 after acquiring an additional 70,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

