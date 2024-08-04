Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE REED opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

