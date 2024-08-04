Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

RNST has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Renasant from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group cut shares of Renasant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Get Renasant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Renasant

Renasant Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. Renasant has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Renasant had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Renasant by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,416,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,121,000 after buying an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Renasant by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,793,000 after buying an additional 34,897 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,151,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,372,000 after purchasing an additional 247,354 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,978,000 after purchasing an additional 38,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,443,000 after purchasing an additional 50,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.