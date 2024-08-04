Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 570 ($7.33) target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.72) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.43) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial Stock Performance
Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,000.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Sally Johnson bought 2,493 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 462 ($5.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,517.66 ($14,815.62). 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rentokil Initial
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.