Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 570 ($7.33) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.72) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.43) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

LON:RTO opened at GBX 461.20 ($5.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,074.67, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 450.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 438.25. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 387.80 ($4.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 621.80 ($8.00).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,000.00%.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Sally Johnson bought 2,493 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 462 ($5.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,517.66 ($14,815.62). 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

