Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Reduced by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $200.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.12 and its 200-day moving average is $187.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $206.54.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.69.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

