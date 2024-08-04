Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $90.25 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Request has a total market capitalization of $90.25 million and $655,618.20 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0903 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010127 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,770.30 or 1.00154054 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008214 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000986 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007564 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011715 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00059468 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,611,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,611,195 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,611,195.7576932 with 768,715,464.4615359 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0906698 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $691,249.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

