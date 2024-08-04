Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Western Union Company’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Western Union in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Western Union had a return on equity of 123.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WU. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Union

Western Union Stock Performance

WU stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 841,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 138,915 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in Western Union during the first quarter worth about $5,388,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 24.2% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 559,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 109,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Western Union by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,252,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,516,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.