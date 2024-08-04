Ribbon Finance (RBN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $50.71 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $50.71 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,304,850 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

