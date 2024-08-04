Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Rimini Street Price Performance
NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. Rimini Street has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93.
Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Rimini Street had a net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.91%. The business had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rimini Street
About Rimini Street
Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.
Read More
