Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Rimini Street Price Performance

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. Rimini Street has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Rimini Street had a net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.91%. The business had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rimini Street

About Rimini Street

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.