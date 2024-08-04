RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP) Trading Down 0.3%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.86. Approximately 71,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 93,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.1003 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Institutional Trading of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.