RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP) Trading Down 0.3%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.86. Approximately 71,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 93,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.1003 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 68,565 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,594,000. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

